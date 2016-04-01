Folsom Dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow Emphasizes the Importance of Periodontal Maintenance for Oral Health

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --Folsom Dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Expressions in Dentistry is encouraging patients to take a more active role in preventing periodontal disease that is becoming a public health crisis across the U.S. Statistics show that one out of every two American adults over the age of 20 has some form of periodontal disease. In fact, adults over the age of 35 lost more teeth to periodontal disease than they do to tooth decay alone. With the proper education, lifestyle habits, and regular dental visits, patients can effectively prevent or eliminate periodontal disease altogether.



While many patients are aware that brushing their teeth to prevent cavities is an important element of oral health, many do not fully grasp that flossing their teeth to keep gums healthy is just as important. Periodontal disease, also referred to as gum disease, is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the gum tissue around the teeth and the jaw bone that supports those teeth. If gum disease is left untreated for an extended period of time, it leads to the loss of permanent teeth. This not only causes aesthetic insecurities for the patient, but takes a toll on their overall health as well. Given how serious this condition can be, Dr. Ludlow is helping patients become more educated about this disease and how they can prevent it with at-home habits in addition to regular visits to the dental office for proper cleanings.



Flossing teeth daily (along with proper brushing techniques) is the single most effective way to prevent the occurrence of periodontal disease. This removes bacterial plaque that, if not removed regularly, builds up and leads to chronic inflammation over time due to the toxins it creates that irritates the gums. Other factors that can negatively impact the health of patient's gums include smoking, diabetes, poor nutrition, certain medications, and stress.



In addition to offering regular cleanings to help patients prevent the onset of periodontal disease, Dr. Ludlow also offers some of the latest technology for the treatment of periodontal disease with laser dentistry. With this technology, Dr. Ludlow can effectively remove diseased portions of the gums without the traditional method using scalpels and sutures, providing more desired outcomes for patients.



