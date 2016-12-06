FOND Introduces a Line of Delicious and Nutrient Dense Artisan Bone Broth

New Braunfels, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --FOND Bone Broth, the nutrient dense bone broth available in five signature flavors seeking to replace sugary and caffeinated drinks, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to scale the company and introduce the product line nationwide.



Bone broth is known around the world and across cultures for its healing, nutrient dense properties. It contains minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, silicon, sulphur, glucosamine and gelatin. It inhibits infection caused by colds and viruses and calms inflammation all in a liquid form that the body can easily absorb. FOND is on a mission to make bone broth a delicious and convenient beverage, and as ubiquitous as any sugar or caffeinated drink on the market.



At launch, FOND has developed five signature recipes; Youth Tonic, Trolley Dodger, Liquid Light, Inside Job, and The Spur. Each recipe is packed with powerful nutrients and designed to delight the palette with tasty, whimsical flavors backed by science.



FOND Bone Broth is also on a mission to change the industry with a much larger purpose. The company is fanatically farm-to-jar meaning they only partner and source with local farms who also practice ethical and sustainable growing. FOND Bone Broth is made using pasture raised chickens, rotated on a daily basis and raised without growth hormones or the use of GMO Feed.



All broths are also created using the slow food method of production and is only infused with organic or organically raised botanicals and herbs to make it ready for sipping, warmed directly from the jar. Each jar is also preserved without chemicals or requiring energy to keep it frozen or refrigerated.



"Obesity, cancer, diabetes, adrenal fatigue, ulcerative colitis, anxiety, depression- we are a country of hurting people," adds Seeland. "FOND is here to help make the nourishing table conveniently accessible. We're in 13 stores from workout facilities to pharmacies to gourmet grocers and love that our product can span all of those areas! Now with the Kickstarter campaign people can get FOND right at their doorstep!"



FOND Bone Broth is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2gWqF1A



At FOND Bone Broth we are purveyors of Artisan Sipping Bone Broth. We make this bioavailable superfood delicious and delightful to drink while renewing our environment through supporting pasture-raised local farms. So good it's toddler approved!



For more information on FOND please visit http://fondbonebroth.com/