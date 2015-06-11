FonePaw Android Data Recovery Released to Answer Android File Recovery Needs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --Following iPhone Data Recovery, the professional software developer – FonePaw recently announced its newly-developed data recovery software for Android devices. Now, owners of Samsung Galaxy S6, Sony Xperia Z3 and a bunch of other Android phones and tablets running Android OS 2.3 to 5.1 can go ahead and get back lost or deleted data from their Android devices.



"Generally, files are of different types: some are extremely important, some are less important, and some of them are least important. Though there are more and more apps and files on your Android device(s), you might agree that the most crucial functions of a mobile phone are still phone calls and text messages which represent the essence of what a phone should be. Therefore, we develop FonePaw Android Data Recovery to help users to recover their deleted but precious contacts, text messages and call logs from Android." Said the company founder Issac Wade.



"With the release of Android Data Recovery, FonePaw has achieved another milestone in its long and fruitful career as a mobile expert." He added.



Delete, delete, delete and delete something important accidentally on your phone – everyone is here. FonePaw Android Data Recovery checks the data status, locates the contacts, SMS and call logs and brings your Android files back to life in three simple steps: connect, scan and recover.



FonePaw Android Data Recovery restores deleted contacts and save them in CSV, VCF and HTML format, with all contact information like name, phone number, emails, job title, address etc. well preserved. It regains lost sent & received text messages and exports them to computer in HTML and CSV files for easy reading and printing.



Furthermore, this program now can scan out pictures you took, downloaded or saved on your Android devices. Aside from photos, users can also take advantage of this program to scan videos, audios and even documents on their devices. FonePaw will soon release the newer version to support users preview and recover lost photos, videos, music and more media files and users can update to the new version for free lifetime.



Far more than these practical functions, the program offers you with clear, concise and jargon-free interface. Some of the instructions are already on the interface for you to take reference while using the software.



Pricing and Availability



Android phones and tablets users can easily download the free trial of FonePaw Android Data Recovery by going to its homepage: http://www.fonepaw.com/android-data-recovery/



This program works with Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista/XP and it is fully compatible with mobile phones and tablets from Samsung, HTC, LG, Sony, Motorola, ZET, Huawei, etc. It also runs well on Android OS 2.3 to 5.1.



About FonePaw Technology Limited

FonePaw devotes to building world-class software in Android &iPhone data recovery, data transfer, data management, media converter and more. It has very passionate R&D, marketing and product teams, each dedicating to providing outstanding customer experiences.



For more detailed information about FonePaw, please visit http://www.fonepaw.com/