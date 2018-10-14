FonePaw Announces the Release of DoTrans for New iPhone XS/XR

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2018 --FonePaw has released a new product for iOS users, which is the update version of iOS Transfer. It can do more to manage your iPhone and iPad, e.g: ringtone maker and HEIC converter. Don't miss such a smart helper for your iOS devices.



FonePaw is working hard in developing to be the best mobile and computer expert to help customers solve their related issues. Thus, recently, a new product has come to us - FonePaw DoTrans, which is the updated version of iOS Transfer software after the technical team analyzed various cases from the customers. This newest version supports the latest iOS 12 and iPhone XS/XS Max/XR.



Why the company founder, Issac Wade said "it's a worthwhile attempt if you purchase a new iOS device "?



After trying, you will notice that this DoTrans program owns many useful features, especially for those who bought a new iPhone XS/XR since it offers two ways to switch data from old iPhone to new iPhone: selectively transfer files and copy device to device in batch mode.



Besides, it has more key features:



1. Export data from iPhone/iPad to computer and import files from PC to device. Photos, music, videos, contacts, messages are supported. For contacts and messages, you can export them into different formats, e.g.: CSV, TXT and more. To transfer part of files to computer or copy all files at a time can also be done.



2. Make ringtone for iPhone. Just select an audio files and set the starting and ending time to create a new ringtone. After generating, it can add it to the device directly.



3. Convert HEIC image to PNG/JPG. As .heic is only supported by iPhone 7 and later, it is necessary to convert this format into other supported formats on other iPhones, iPads, like .png and .jpg.



4. Backup and restore contacts. It is simple to back up all iPhone contacts with names, phone numbers, email addresses and more. Moreover, it is also available to restore the contact backup to another iPhone.



5. Manage iOS data in a safe way. FonePaw DoTrans can delete duplicate contacts, create playlists and albums, play music and video, delete useless items to optimize your iDevice.



There is a free trial version of FonePaw DoTrans so the users can experience its main features and then decide whether to update to the advanced version.



For Windows ($39.95): https://www.fonepaw.com/downloads/dotrans.exe



About FonePaw Technology Limited

FonePaw started with mobile software but has been developing with various utilities to create top-notch data recovery, transfer, recorder utilities. FonePaw is trying to optimize the existing softwares and create new products to meet customers' requirements to the greatest extent.



To get more info about FonePaw Software, please visit: https://www.fonepaw.com/.