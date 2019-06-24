FonePaw DoTrans: Supports to Switch Between Android and iOS

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Summary: FonePaw released a new version of DoTrans which supports Android devices. It can transfer data among Android, iOS and computer.



Issac Wade, the founder of FonePaw, is glad to tell us that FonePaw unveiled a new version of DoTrans which brings benefits to the Android users. In the past versions, FonePaw DoTrans is only compatible with iOS devices and transfer files between iOS and Windows computer. With the release of the new version (2.0.0), Android devices are fully supported.



What's new with FonePaw DoTrans 1.4.0?



- Transfer files among iOS, Android and computer (iOS 12 and Android 9.0 are also supported);



- Ringtone maker for Android devices;



- One click to back up and restore Android contacts.



Ways to manage Android files:



1.Transfer between iOS and Android: Launch DoTrans > Connect iPhone and Android phone (Samsung, HTC, Google, Xiaomi, HUAWEI, etc.) to computer > Select one of them as the source phone and choose files > Click Export to Device > select destination phone.



2.Import to Android: In DoTrans, choose Add icon to select items from computer and import them to device.



3.Export to PC: Select files in the Android phone on DoTrans and hit Export to computer button to transfer.



4.Back up & Restore Contacts: Click Contacts Backup to do a backup for your Android contacts. It is also possible to restore the backup to other devices.



5.Make ringtone for Android: Add file from Android phone or PC > set the starting point and ending point > generate a new ringtone and import to your device.



FonePaw DoTrans only can be used on Windows computer now and the Mac version is coming soon. The trial version of FonePaw DoTrans allows users to free try the main features:



For Windows ($39.95): https://www.fonepaw.com/downloads/dotrans.exe



About FonePaw Technology Limited

FonePaw has successfully solved many mobile issues and now is developing various utilities on Windows and Mac computer, like video converter, screen recorder, video editing, Mac cleaner and more. Besides, FonePaw also provides online tools: free photo compressor and free PDF compressor.



More details in: http://www.fonepaw.com/