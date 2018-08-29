FonePaw Launches Free Photos & Contacts Management App for iOS

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --FonePaw announced the launch of a new iOS app for managing photos, contacts and storage memory on iPhone, iPad. Having been known for its leading desktop applications, such as FonePaw Android Data Recovery, FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery, the software company now extends its reach into mobile apps, releasing its first iOS app.



Issac Wade, the founder of FonePaw, told us how they start to develop the app, "The FonePaw app is totally different from any software product we have made. We have many products that are designed for mobile devices, such as FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery to recover data from iPhone, FonePaw iOS Transfer to transfer data from one iOS device to another. But all these applications need to work with a computer. And we notice a trend that there is a growing preference for mobile apps. People like to do almost everything with mobile phones because it is much easier in this way. So we made the FonePaw app."



The app, also named FonePaw, made its debut on Apple's App Store. It is a multipurpose app that can remove duplicate contacts and photos, hide private pictures, analyze storage space on iPhone/iPad. There are apps with similar features on the Apple's App Store, but the FonePaw app is smarter with more creative designs.



In removing duplicate photos, FonePaw app can not only detect the same photos, but also similar photos that are slightly different. We often take multiple shots of the same scene in order to get the best photos, which, therefore, creates many similar photos that we don't need. And FonePaw app can help you find these similar photos.



Also, FonePaw app doesn't just provide a simple duplicate contacts remover, but a cleaner that can clean up not only duplicate contacts, but also contacts with the same phone number and different names, or with the same name, or contacts with incomplete information.



Like other private photo hiders, FonePaw app provides a private photo vault to hide photos. The private photo vault is passcode protected. More than that, it also has masked photo feature which can hide a private photo with another photo so that the private photo will appear as the other photo in your photo album.



The FonePaw app is now free to download on Apple App Store. It is compatible with all iOS devices on iOS 10 and above.



About FonePaw Technology Limited

Equipped with R&D, marketing, product teams, FonePaw provides first-rate applications for Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone users to tackle the problems in digital life. Currently, the company has established a wide product portfolio, covering data recovery, data backup and restore, files transfer, iOS system repair, screen recording, media converting, junk files cleanup.