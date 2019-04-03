FonePaw Releases A New Video Editing Utility - PawEditor

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2019 --PawEditor by FonePaw is a new video editor, which is video editor is simple to use but powerful. All cool features and templates are designed for users to create video stories with special styles. This video making software is especially suitable for recording editing. Issac Wade, the founder of FonePaw, said "everyone can create a vivid movie for teaching, presentation, anniversary party, graduation ceremony...with PawEditor, since its features would meet users' various needs."



A Brief Introduction of PawEditor - A Video Editing Software:

1. Basic edits for the movie: trim, merge clips, customize size, add background music, change the output format and more. These basic features are for users who only want to roughly make a simple video.



2. Add effect to enhance the video. There are many cool effects provided. For example, add blur, TV noise, mask, wave, mirror, etc. to the image and video in the timeline. It is worth trying to add key-frames to make your own effect.



3. Change color of the video to create with personal style. The original scene can be changed with Warm/Cool color, Black & White, Monotone, Polaroid, Retro...and even it is possible to customize the style with setting up shadows, mid-tones, highlights.



4. Transition effect, actually the scene between two clips, will make your video appealing. 20+ templates can be chosen to insert to the clips, which will make the scene change more apparent when playing back one scene to another. Generally, Top to Bottom, Left to Right, Fade in/out, Round Zoom In, Rectangle Zoom In are usually used. To customize the Transition template is also available.



5. Input text to the movie. Only static text can be added now but it is practical to set up the font, size, color, background, and so on. The position, rotation and opacity of the text are allowed to adjust.



6. All the audios, images, videos can be cut, moved, covered in the tracks. Users can adjust the speed of the elements.



PawEditor provides trial version to edit the videos. All users can experience its features: Effect, Transition, Color and more. This utility runs on Windows computer and Windows 10/8/7/XP are supported. There are three license of PawEditor: One-Year License, Single License and Family License. Try it here: https://www.fonepaw.com/downloads/paweditor.exe



About FonePaw Technology Limited

FonePaw has created top-notch data recovery, transfer, backup utilities. The users of FonePaw come from more than 220 countries and regions. Now, FonePaw also focuses on multimedia market and develops some wonderful software of recording, converting and editing video/audio, which will ease the users' lives in managing files and arouse users' imagination.



To get more useful tips on FonePaw, please visit: http://www.fonepaw.com/