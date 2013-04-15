Food and Drug Regulatory Expert to Present at Electronic Cigarette Industry Update

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, has announced that food and drug regulatory expert Todd Harrison, Esq. will present at the industry update planned for April 23 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Harrison is a partner at Venable LLP – a law firm which has extensive involvement in electronic cigarette industry litigation, regulation, and compliance.



Harrison's presentation will be The E-Cig Landscape: A Regulatory and Legislative Update. Harrison will give an overview of the governmental goings on within the industry and provide a little insight into how electronic cigarette companies might survive and thrive given the current and coming environment.



Harrison has experience working with most of the U.S. government's food- and drug-related regulation and enforcement agencies including extensive work with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Harrison has also been involved with several consumer protection groups focused on a variety of product sectors (including dietary supplements, medical devices, cosmetics, and more).



Harrison presented alongside former FDA chief counsel and fellow Venable partner Ralph Tyler at SFATA's E-Cig Summit 2013 earlier this year. Harrison and Tyler stressed the importance of manufacturing standards, scientific testing, and communication with Congress. E-Cig Summit 2013 was a successful regulatory education workshop for electronic cigarette industry leaders. It is part of a series of workshops presented by SFATA to educate and improve the electronic cigarette industry.



SFATA's E-Cig Industry Update will be at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on April 23rd from 3:00PM to 6:00PM in the Champagne 1 Ballroom. Networking for those wishing to attend will continue at Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel.



Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community though registration is required. For more information or to reserve a seat, please email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.