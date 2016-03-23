Food Drive Announced in Conjunction with Champion Oil's 60th Anniversary

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Champion will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, and rice and other household food essentials from employees and the community on that day. The food will go directly to the locally based Samaritan Center Food Bank that provides food to the citizens of Henry County.



The mission of the Samaritan Center is to alleviate hunger, clothe, and assist with basic needs in a respectful and caring manner for the citizens of Clinton and neighboring communities. In addition to the food pantry, individuals that qualify are given vouchers for clothes at the Samaritan Center and Thrift Shoppe.



For more information contact Director Jody Billings at the Samaritan Center and Thrift Shoppe at 660-885-3407 or visit the center at 1317 South 2nd St. Clinton, MO 64735 / 660-885-3407.



About Champion

Champion, an industry leader in the development, blending and packaging of chemicals, lubricants, and motor oils, is headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City. Champion can be contacted at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com