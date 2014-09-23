Food Lookout Helps Hungry People Eat on the Cheap

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Looking for a cheap lunch or a discount on tonight’s takeaways? Tap into the insider information the local foodie community’s dishing out in the Food Lookout app. Managed solely by the community, the app shares local secrets on the latest blackboard deals at nearby restaurants.



We’ve personally always had trouble finding cheap places to eat every day or trying a new restaurant without worrying about the quality of food and service that we’ll receive. Then we realized that we can actually go to these places and say a few secret words to get the ‘regulars’ treatment. Shopping in new neighborhoods has never been easier with Food Lookout. Locals input their knowledge and secrets about their hometowns to share with the world. Everything is managed by the community, most restaurants don’t even know they’re on the app. They’re listed using their existing menus and on-going lunch and dinner specials, as this allows the app to be dictated purely by the local community and moderated by it.



About Food Lookout

Food Lookout is a community run app that allows anyone to add restaurant specials that only they know about. Through the Food Lookout platform people are able to try new restaurants by claiming one of their on-going blackboard specials. On-going specials don’t require a special pre purchased voucher, and most of the time the restaurant will only give you the discount when you ask for it! Food Lookout is free to use and download for anyone.



