Food Preparation and Dishwashing Set to Change for the First Time in Decades: INSINK 4-1 Launched on Indiegogo

- The Katcher is a funnel which directs fruit and vegetable peelings and waste into the Kaddy or Kup, freeing up space on the cutting board.



- The Kaddy is a receptacle which can be used as a colander to rinse fruit and vegetables or as storage. Perforated holes in the Kaddy allow water and moisture to drain out of the bottom and air to flow around the items to help them dry, minimizing the growth of bacteria.



- The Kup is filled with soapy water to wash crockery as you work so that dishes, pots, and pans don't pile up. Plus, there is less need to fill the sink with water for dishwashing, which means saving water. It can also be used to soak cutlery, knives, and utensils and since it is easily removed, the Kup can be carried elsewhere, for example, to the cook-top on the other side of the kitchen for cleaning purposes.



Dishwasher safe, made from FDA-approved BPA-free polypropylene, and recyclable, INSINK 4-1 has many advantages for cooks, chefs, bakers, and anyone else involved in food preparation. The unit can be held securely in place on the sink wall with a suction bar or simply placed on the worktop.



INSINK has been developed with environmental sustainability in mind. It saves water around the home as the soapy water in the Kup can be used to scrub plates before putting them in the dishwasher. Since water can also be stored in the Kup, the INSINK 4-1 unit reduces the need for running additional water to rinse utensils as you work.



The idea of enhanced hygiene in the kitchen is really what INSINK 4-1 is all about. Leaving knives and kitchen utensils lying around causes bacteria to spread and creates potential health risks; with INSINK 4-1, this problem is washed away. There are also advantages for hands and skin, as they are less likely to be exposed to soapy water and detergents.



INSINK 4-1 eliminates the time and energy-sapping process of carrying food prep waste across the kitchen to the garbage or composter. Plus, no more food scraps will get caught in the sink and the working area stays clean and tidy.



Many will recognize 'INSINK' as being a play on words. 'In sync' or 'synchronization' means working harmoniously. This is precisely what the unit provides: With INSINK 4-1, cooks will be working in harmony with their equipment, preparing food, washing dishes, disposing of waste, and storing knives, utensils, sponges, brushes, and other implements with ease.