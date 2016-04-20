Food Trends Have Impacts from the Soils to the Supply Chain

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --The powerful beta weights are driving enormous changes in food trends. Science, health, technology, and consumer perceptions are all part of the new equations. Hebert Research's contributions to the health sciences began in the early 1980's with the dairy industry. Osteoporosis was beginning to emerge at an alarming rate. At this time, the explanation, or better described as an assumption, was that osteoporosis was simply part of the aging process. Calcium, nutrition, and exercise all became effective in reducing bone densities.



Washington State cherries failed to meet the FDA standards for quality. Hydro-cooling reduced the failure to make grade. KIVA SUN, an organic, hormone-free bison with much lower fat and grass fed protein, has risen in popularity. Blueberries were discovered to be high in vitamins C and antioxidants. Now, the nation's largest private health and wellness club, founded by Dr. Mark Dedomenico, has been able to reverse Type 2 Diabetes and other metabolic disorders that lead to cardiovascular disease. This is done with nutrition and exercise, along with psychology, to change unhealthy lifestyles. The list goes on and on where Hebert Research has collaborated with its statistical sciences to help guide the major food trends.



The top food production, distribution, and dietary trends are becoming clearer.



1. More than 29% of consumers are selecting and consuming organic, fresh, and unprocessed foods. The absence of antibiotics, pesticides, harmful food colors, and preservatives is the obvious benefit, but organic proteins have lower levels of omega 6 fatty acids and 79% higher levels of omega 3.



2. The trade-offs of more organic food production and increased demand raises the concern of sustainability. It is not just meeting organic standards of soil, but the supply of ground and surface water.



3. Fresh is all about the time and temperature variables. One of the recent discoveries has been Nano ice, which has a complex crystal morphology that is light and controls optimal temperatures during shipping. Other forms of modified atmospheres for short and long-term storage will increase.



4. There is a burgeoning number of vegetarian substitutes, such as meatless meat substitutes, that exceed the demand among the 7% of the population who are vegetarians. This is the beyond meat trend. At the same time, plant proteins are producing entrees for at-home preparation or in restaurants that bring new, delightful food experiences.



5. The long, 20 year trend of trading off food prepared at home to the restaurants is being augmented by snacking — and especially healthy snacking. Food which is portable balances stopping work, exercise, or recreation in order to sustain energy and has sothiac value.



It is not just technology that has experienced changes. The spotlight is now being shared across the food chain, from the soils to the supply chain.



Visit our website: hebertresearch.com

Like Us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/hebertresearchinc/?ref=bookmarks