Foodbuddys Is a Marketplace for Foodies and Chefs to Share and Enjoy Home Cooked Meals from Next Door

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --Foodbuddys, the revolutionary new marketplace that lets chefs sell their home cooked meals to hungry locals, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Dubbed, the 'Airbnb of Food,' Foodbuddys lets users who are tired of cooking and eating out, view and order from a variety of menus cooking right in their neighborhood. Hungry customers can enjoy delicious, home-prepared meals for a reasonable price, while aspiring home chefs can share their cooking creations while earning extra income.



In addition, the company is taking a philanthropic approach to their business; when chefs cook more than what is needed, or wish to donate a surplus of freshly-cooked or packaged food, the company will pick it up and deliver to those in need through a local facility and food trucks which will help to strengthen the communities in which Foodbuddys operates.



"We are a bunch of eclectic individuals who share a passion for tech and innovation, especially its capacity for making a gainful difference to our day-to-day lives. Foodbuddys is our endeavor to bring you a "taste of your neighborhood," to allow cooking enthusiasts - who LOVE to cook – from across the city, offer you their best culinary efforts, neatly boxed-up and home-delivered," says a spokesperson from the company, "We understand the satisfaction of knowing it is a meal prepared using quality ingredients, with loving hands, in a kitchen that is part of a home just like yours - can be beyond words."



Foodbuddys is an online marketplace where local chefs can register and sign up to sell their favorite dishes and weekly menus. Hungry customers can also register to order their favorite dishes, making this the definitive sharing marketplace for fresh, healthy, and delicious food.



"Our venture is also meant as a medium to empower unacknowledged chefs across the city. These could be professionals with cooking skills who would like to introduce their creations to a wider audience, moms who are great cooks and lots of "tried and true" secret family recipes, budding chefs, even expats wishing to introduce your palate to authentic flavors of their country. The possibilities of those whose culinary sense spells epicurean delight could be limitless," adds a spokesperson from the company.



The Foodbuddys Kickstarted campaign is currently live and available to support at http://kck.st/2bJQC01



About Foodbuddys

Foodbuddys is our endeavor to bring you a "taste of your neighborhood," to allow cooking enthusiasts – who LOVE to cook – from across the city, offer you their best delicacies, neatly boxed-up and home-delivered. We know the satisfaction of knowing it is a meal prepared using quality ingredients, with loving hands, especially for you - in a kitchen that is part of a home, just like yours - can be beyond words.



For more information on Foodbuddys please visit http://foodbuddys.16mb.com/