Foodies and Spicy Fans Should Fund Mayhem; the Crowdfunding Campaign Launched by Mayhem Foods

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2019 --Michael Francis, like so many of us, is a fan of spicy food. What he found lacking was flavor that could match the spice. Indeed, he found that as the level of heat in his food increased the flavor decreased. This inspired him to launch Mayhem Foods in 2017 to deliver spices, seasonings, sauces, mustards and jams that are as full of flavor as they are spicy.



Like many entrepreneurs Mr. Francis found a need and filled it. From his humble origins offering just three products in 2017 his product line is now over forty strong across five different categories and people are raving in the best possible way.



As a result, Michael wants to increase production, expand storage space and establish a permanent retail location. Everything Michael wants to do is a step up from his limited production capacity, storing products in a closet and floating from farmer's market to farmer's market week after week.



Mayhem Foods has clearly passed that critical test of "proof of concept" regarding consumer acceptance; there are glowing reviews all over the official website (http://www.mayhemfoods.com).



Spice fans and foodies are invited to become backers of the Mayhem Foods crowdfunding campaign and take advantage of delicious perks with very appealing pricing including a one-year subscription delivering a box of fresh and exciting flavors every month. Everyone can invent their own spicy flavorful product and even participate as a partner in the company.



Unlike most crowdfunding campaigns, backers won't need to wait long to receive their perks; Mayhem Foods is an active company producing and delivering their products right now.



Through his business Mayhem Foods, Michael Francis is a shining example of the little guy who deserves to make it big. Backing this crowdfunding campaign will be a gastronomical celebration as well as a salute to the small business owner who wants to grow.



The Mayhem Foods Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo - http://bit.ly/2Nd0ZeH



The Official Mayhem Foods website - https://mayhemfoods.com/