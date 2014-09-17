Foodtweeks Adds Donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina on Behalf of Users

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Foodtweeks™ announced that the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem, NC has joined the ranks of foodtweeks™-affiliated food banks. The free mobile app combines weight management with feeding the hungry in an effort to fill the gap for many Americans facing hunger on a daily basis.



Combating hunger has become easier with the mobile app that allows foodtweeks™ to donate each time a foodtweeks™ user reports “tweeking” (cutting calories from their food). Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will receive donations from foodtweeks™ when users “tweek”, enabling the food bank to distribute an equal number of nutritious calories to hungry families. This all comes at no cost to users and directly benefits the local food bank.



One effort to reach an engaged audience who will both download and use the app to trim calories for their health, and support their local food bank, has been foodtweeks™ partnership with The Embers, a beach music band revered throughout the southern states. Together they have formed a movement called #beachmusiccares and used it to drive donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina through events like the Wellness & Safety Expo held on August 20th, 2014, and a contest for a chance to win a 2015 cruise.



To encourage users of the app to remain active, foodtweeks™ doubles or triples each donation made to local food banks when they post a “tweek" on Facebook or Twitter. With brand ambassadors and champions for the cause such as Craig Woolard of the Embers posting their “tweeks” and encouraging others to do the same, the fans and followers on social media see the positive impact and want to join in.



Using certain codes for each food bank in the nationwide network of partner food banks will result in extra boosts to donations as well. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is now among this network of food banks that can be positively impacted by mobile technology and social media of users.



foodtweeks™ has allowed weight conscious consumers to be “heroes” serving their communities by feeding the hungry. To do this all they need accomplish is trimming calories from their favorite foods in an easy, enjoyable way using the foodtweeks app.



"Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is delighted to work with foodtweeks™ to enable consumers to support our work to end hunger in our community in a fun and effortless way, while also consuming fewer calories on a daily basis,” said Jenny Moore, Development Manager: Public Relations and Marketing at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. “And foodtweeks™ aligns with our goal to promote healthy communities. A couple days of tweeking allows us to provide a full nutritious meal to a hungry family.”



foodtweeks™ is committed to not only providing hunger relief, but also offering the unique approach to weight management. Users simply tell the app what food they are thinking of buying, eating or preparing. The app instantly displays images of suggested “tweeks” that remove enough calories to make a positive difference – but not in a way that changes the taste or leaves users hungry.



By maintaining a crowdsourced picture database of more than 44,000 small changes, foodtweeks™ shows users how to “tweek” everything from a particular brand of cheeseburger at a national restaurant chain to grocery store purchases, and homemade dishes of every kind.



“foodtweeks™ is proud and excited to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina,” said Elisa Shannon, foodtweeks™ Executive Vice President of Partnership Development. “Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is a highly committed and respected organization that provides outstanding service to food-insecure members of our community.”



foodtweeks™ is rapidly expanding its partner-base to food banks all across the nation, with more joining each week, said Ms. Shannon, herself a former food bank executive. Food banks that wish to affiliate with foodtweeks™ may contact Ms. Shannon by email at elisa@foodtweeks.com.



About Jay Walker

Jay Walker, the inventor of foodtweeks™, is also the chairman of Patent Properties and curator of TEDMED, the health and medicine edition of the famous TED conference. A noted entrepreneur, Mr. Walker has founded three companies that serve more than 50 million customers. He is best known as the creator of Priceline, which brought a new level of value to the travel industry.



