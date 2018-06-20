FookVR Transforms Usual Sextoys Into Virtual Reality Sex Toys

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2018 --From its inception as a virtual reality start-up, FookVR has focused on bringing an increased level of immersion to the adult oriented segment of the virtual reality industry. The company's main focus is the continual development and refinement of the Fook; a proprietary motion tracking device for men and women that aids in replicating of the user's movements in an onscreen virtual reality simulation. The Fook will be paired with complementary virtual reality environments that highlight use of the device's full range of capabilities and can be integrated to be used with masturbatory sleeves, dildos, vibrators, sex dolls, or simply attached to the user's wrist.



The Fook functions by connecting it to an output device via Bluetooth. Real life motions create input data that is then synchronized with a virtual avatar or 360 degree videos that mimics the user's movements, resulting in a highly realistic virtual sexual experience. Ultrasonic sensors are utilized to track movements with little latency and a precision of 5 mm. FookVR also recognizes the importance of privacy when purchasing adult-oriented products, therefore the Fook is a compact and discrete device, measuring 6 x 3 x 4 cm (2.36" x 1.18" x 1.57" in) and weighing 60 grams. The device maintains a discrete size while also housing a rechargeable battery compartment that offers up to 8 hours of life and is able to be recharged via a USB connection – retaining full functionality while it charges.



Virtual reality software and hardware is expected to reach worldwide sales of over $50 billion by the year 2020 (Virtual Reality Industry Report Spring 2017 by Greenlight Insights). FookVR's goal is to tap into this sizeable market by carving a unique niche in the adult VR industry through enhancing user immersion. To further the goals, FookVR plans to use crowd-funding on IndieGogo as a source to acquire the funds necessary to grow the company. The funding will be used to refine the Fook, reduce latency, and to create a virtual marketplace. The marketplace will serve as a platform where developers can distribute their VR software apps to be used alongside the Fook. An early alpha version of the marketplace is already free to download on the company's website http://www.fookvr.com.



About FookVR

FookVR is focusing on new kind of virtual reality technologies for men and women to enhance sexual experiences. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Delaware USA.