Foot & Ankle Center of Washington Increase Accessibility of Resources for Foot Problems

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --The Foot and Ankle Center of Washington, announces the launch of an all-new client centric website. Visitors to www.FootAnkle.com will be treated to a mobile-friendly, easy to navigate, cleanly designed site that will make it simpler for existing and potential clients to interact with the practice, find free information on treating a variety of foot and ankle issues, make appointments and ask questions.



Dr. Doug Hale says of the launch, “We felt it was important that we invest in an enhanced website so that our patients can see the range of services the Foot and Ankle Center provides and learn more about our quality care and the conservative, thorough approach we take to addressing our patient's health concerns.”



Self-Treatment for Foot Pain



Dr. Douglas Hale and Dr. Lawrence Huppin, the podiatrists at the Foot & Ankle Center of Washington, are foot and ankle physicians with more than two decades of meaningful experience in their chosen field.In addition to providing care to their patients, the podiatrists of the Foot and Ankle Center work to educate their patients on their foot problems and encourage self-treatment when possible.



Dr. Larry Huppin says, “This new website offers an incredible array of resources where patients can learn about what's causing their pain, how we'll diagnose and treat them and steps they can take at home to help their recovery process.”



Some of the features patients and potential patients will enjoy at the all-new Foot and Ankle Center website include:



Responsive design so you can view and navigate the site on any mobile device



Flexible search by condition or symptom

Integrated map/directions

Fast loading pages

User-friendly site navigation and a blog with loads of information on choosing shoes, preventing injuries and taking good care of your feet.



In addition to enhanced navigation and performance capabilities, the Foot and Ankle Center's patient portal allows patients to easily schedule and reschedule appointments, order prescription refills and replacement orthotics, make payments, complete required forms, update your personal information or send a message to office staff when you have questions or need additional assistance.



Surgery for Foot Problems Last Resort



About Dr. Hale & Dr. Huppin

Dr. Hale, Dr. Huppin and the staff at The Foot and Ankle Center of Washington are experienced in podiatric care, and treat all manner of foot and ankle issues from the common to the complex. They take a conservative approach and only pursue surgery as a last resort, preferring to treat with a biomechanical approach and conservative treatments, including custom orthotics, where possible. However, they have the surgical skills to address your foot and ankle problems if all conservative therapy fails.



Interested persons can visit the all-new website and patient portal at www.FootAnkle.com The center is conveniently located on first hill across from Swedish Medical Center and is now accepting new patients.



The Foot and Ankle Center of Washington