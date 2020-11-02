For Beginners & Pros, YouTube Influencer's New Book on Kickstarter Teaches Songs for Spanish and Classical Guitar

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2020 --Edina Balczo, the host of the popular YouTube channel The Spanish Guitar Hub, announces her latest book release. Now on Kickstarter, the "Songs for Spanish and Classical Guitar" is the next best way to learn guitar interactively. Making use of Balczo's 20-years of experience and conversational approach, the program brings guitar learning front and center to beginners and intermediate players alike. With heart and soul, the seasoned pro shows that learning to play classical Spanish guitar isn't intimidating. Thanks to her songbook release, it's as easy as giving time to oneself, enjoying the process, and giving back beautiful music in return.



Balczo said of the launch, "Many people don't realize that there are many reasons to play guitar that are so good for our mental health. Learning helps provide a daily routine that bolsters wellbeing and leads to stress relief. It's also a good way to support memory retention. Taking a moment to connect with our artistic side reaps untold rewards for ourselves and the people who will eventually enjoy our music."



Either available in a printed book or e-book, the new guitar teaching resource is supported by an accompanying DVD or link to educational videos.



The Spanish guitar course teaches:



- 25 Christmas songs and festive tunes that include Spanish and classical titles as well as traditional songs from Europe and the Americas



- 17 Guitar technique exercises to stretch the fingers and develop Arpeggio and Picado



- Music Theory



The course also includes:



- Backing tracks at two different speeds with scale maps and chord charts



- DVD or online videos



Balczo's first book, "Spanish Guitar Strumming Techniques," was published two years ago with much success. Known for her collaborations with other musicians in the Mexican, Pop, Spanish, and Latin music genres, Balczo is a registered guitar tutor certified by the University of West London. In 2019, she won the Best Jazz/Folk Act of the Year at the Lukas (UK Latin) Awards with her guitar duo, De Fuego.



For more information, visit https://www.thespanishguitarhub.com/.



About The Spanish Guitar Hub

The Spanish Guitar Hub is based in London, UK, and is a learning resource for Spanish guitar techniques. The site was created by Edina Balczo, who is an award-winning professional guitarist.



Kickstarter Link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edinabalczo/songs-for-spanish-and-classical-guitar



YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/user/csybu/