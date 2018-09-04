For BillyGrey Custom Clothiers, Business Is Booming in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Bill Whitney opened BillyGrey Custom Clothiers in 2007 after years of experience in the fashion industry. With the goal of helping men feel more confident through the clothes they wear, Bill began offering style consultations to add a little class to the typical Midwesterner's wardrobe. Now, more than a decade later, Bill is offering style advice to men across the St. Louis area.



When Bill meets a client, he doesn't begin developing a wardrobe right away. He takes the time to build a relationship with each individual, learning about each man's personality, goals, and sense of style. Then he considers aspects like height, build, hairstyle, and coloring to choose fabrics and patterns that will bring out the best in that individual. In addition to custom-designed wardrobes, Bill offers a shirt subscription, special gift packages, and regular style tips.



When men feel great about the way they look, they find the self-assurance to perform at higher levels, projecting an aura of energy and success. It is Bill's mission to help men become the best version of themselves, and in the process, learn to showcase their individual greatness through clothing tailored to their preferred style.



If you would like more information, of if you would like to schedule a style consultation, call Bill at 770-691-0087.



BillyGrey Custom Clothiers

5012 Shrewsbury Ave St Louis MO 63119

Phone: 314-582-5117

Website: https://www.billygrey.com/