For College Students, Spring Break Brings Increased Risks for Accidental Injuries

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --On March 10, 2020, the University of Tulsa announced that in light of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), it would begin holding classes online. Colleges throughout the state and across the country are doing the same to protect students and faculty. The decision does not impact spring break at UT, which is scheduled for March 15 through 19. It is also not likely to change the plans many students have in place for traveling over the holiday.



Spring break trips are a rite of passage for college students, allowing them to blow off steam before the final rush of the semester. Unfortunately, the types of activities they often engage in during this time puts them at an increased risk for accidental injuries.



Spring Break Risks

Handwashing, disinfecting surfaces, and taking other steps to avoid exposure to the coronavirus is at the top of the list for spring breakers in 2020. However, getting sick is not the only risk they face. Accidental injuries are a major concern. "Car accidents, swimming pool accidents, falls, and overuse injuries are common hazards for spring breakers," says Dr. Kris Parchuri of Spine and Orthopedic Specialists In Tulsa . "These can result in broken bones, muscle or tendon sprains, and other types of orthopedic injuries."



Spring breakers need to use extra caution both when traveling and engaging in various activities at their destination. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), factors that make spring break accidents more likely include:



- Alcohol use: There is a strong tendency for young people to overindulge in drinking during spring break trips.



- Excessive fatigue: Traveling and non-stop partying once they reach their destination can result in excessive fatigue, making accidents more likely to happen.



- Increased activity: Sudden increases in activity makes spring breakers more vulnerable to injuries.



- Lack of precaution: Spring breakers tend to throw caution to the wind, behaving recklessly and disregarding potential dangers.



Dr. Parchuri urges Tulsa spring breakers to be cautious in choosing activities and to seek treatment immediately if accidental injuries do occur. "Delaying treatment for orthopedic injuries can cause your condition to worsen," he warns. "It also increases the risks of chronic pain and potential permanent disabilities."



