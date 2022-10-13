For Electrical Contractors in Vancouver: ECS Offers an Innovative Solution for Moving and Unspooling Cable Reels

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --The majority of commercial and industrial electrical contractors in Vancouver understand the struggle of getting larger cable reels to their location within a building. For greater ease, the new EZ Reel by Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. (ECS) is an innovative solution meant to simplify moving and installing large cable reels within a commercial or industrial building. For more, go to https://www.ecswire.com/en-us/News/EZReel.



Working with reels of larger gauge sizes requires special handling because of the increased weight and inability to turn on the flanges. Large reels are delivered to the job site on a pallet flipped on their side. Reaching the final installation location requires a forklift. If one is not available, the time required to relocate the cable to the installation area can quickly become costly.



As an experienced team supporting electrical contractors in Vancouver and across North America, ECS has created the EZ Reel. This all-in-one solution allows the reel to spin freely. These spinning cable reels are shipped on a pallet (upright on their flanges) so that one person can easily unpack and move them anywhere on the job site.



By incorporating an extra set of outer flanges with bearings attached to a standard wooden cable reel, EZ Reel's spin-on-a-dime action makes maneuvering hallways, corridors, and even elevators a breeze. No extra racking installations are required for unspooling and installation.

Details for Electrical Contactors:



- EZ Reel does not need to be purchased separately–it is available as an add-on option when purchasing cable

- A deposit may be required to ensure the EZ Reel get returned undamaged

- EZ Reel is compatible with any cable type or length

- Uncut, full cable reels directly from the manufacturer can be used and moved around the job site (install the same cable at different locations)

- Multiple cables and colours can be unspooled in parallel simultaneously

- Wheel chocks lock the outer spinning reel flanges at any angle for almost instant unspooling



EZ Reel can be added to any larger gauge cable. For electrical contractors in Vancouver who want to save effort, time, and money on sizable cable installations in a range of commercial and industrial applications, contact ECS at 604.276.9473 to learn more.



About ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable, and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We serve electrical contractors in Vancouver of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecswire.com/ or call 1.800.661.4165



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

Kevin Chand

kchand@ecswire.com

604-276-9913