For Excellence in Online Brand Exposure and PPC, Nett Solutions Announces the Launch of PPC Site NettSolutionsPPC.com

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Nett Solutions, Inc. (http://www.nettsolutions.com) is excited to announce the launch of a sister marketing site, Nett Solutions PPC (http://www.nettsolutionsppc.com). The Southern California-based internet marketing firm with over a decade’s experience as an industry leader in Internet Marketing is setting out to show businesses the full advantages that Adwords offers. Beyond the bids and above the ad spend there lies a science behind customer behavior, acquisition practices, and building brand influence. Knowledgeable and certified, Nett Solutions’ team of experts passionately work to find the true potential of each and every client.



The Next Level of Paid Search

Google as an advertising medium is only growing with more cost-effective solutions for businesses looking to build a better name. Within the past decade, Nett Solutions has witnessed the growth, change, and transformation of this medium. With the tighter resources and thinner budgets businesses in today’s economy have to work with: the need for performance in PPC is of the utmost importance. “The goal of our dedicated PPC division is to create campaigns for small & medium sized businesses so that they can effectively compete with the larger competitors and big brands. We’ve been able to help SMB’s build brand recognition and, more importantly, gain market share by taking advantage of the expanding tools Google makes available in Adwords." explained company spokesperson, Michael Won.



"Staying flexible, nimble, and always ready to pivot based on data and Analytics is key. Along with campaign performance, our best clients would tell you that our PPC division adds value to their company by saving them the time, energy, and resources it takes to constantly educate yourself and optimize campaigns in the Adwords system. We let them be the experts in their business and provide the expertise in ours.”



To address this need, Nett Solutions PPC offers the following services



-PPC Management

-Campaign Optimization

-Retargeting

-Display Advertising



From Nett Solution-to-Nett Result

To ensure success in both organic and targeted traffic, Nett Solutions specializes in managing campaigns as if their own. In doing so, Nett Solutions offers a dedicated account manager for every campaign, who is not only certified in the field, but also trained in eliminating wasteful ad spend, keeping the costs low and clicks/conversions high. For every campaign, Nett Solutions outlines all expectations with a detailed, customized plan, for surpassing them. Through extensive practice on a wide array of platforms, Nett Solutions provides specific services including Ad Extensions, A/B testing, RSLA, Enhanced CPC, Call Tracking, Remarketing, and others, Nett Solutions’ resources for marketing extends beyond the call and the click for the best possible results.



Nett Solutions is proudly accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a Google Partner with verified credentials relating to digital marketing. By aligning passion and core competency, Nett Solutions advances the trend of online advertising for businesses of all sizes with services that are competitively priced. When working with Nett Solutions, clients receive a dedicated account representative, a monthly campaign review call, direct linked access to all analytics, and maximized brand exposure.



For more information, or to schedule a free consultation please visit http://www.nettsolutionsppc.com



About Nett Solutions

Nett Solutions is a marketing agency based out of Aliso Viejo, California specializing in providing targeted, organic marketing solutions for a wide array of different businesses and ecommerce entities. Nett Solutions is a member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is also one of the top resellers for Yahoo! and Google.



Contact Info:

Nett Solutions, Inc.

65 Enterprise

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

949-330-7060

949-330-7081