For Fifth Consecutive Year, Intermountain Healthcare CEO Dr. Marc Harrison Is Recognized as One of 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in America

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2021 --For the fifth consecutive year, Modern Healthcare magazine has named Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, to its list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in America.



This year's list acknowledges clinicians and leaders across the nation working in healthcare who helped mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership in innovation, diversity, equity, and inclusion.



Modern Healthcare specifically cited Dr. Harrison's ability to push the envelope with innovations across all sectors of operations, which includes the February 2021 announcement of a pediatric HerediGene Population Study, a global DNA-mapping effort aimed at improving understanding of genetics and disease in children, and to eventually create new treatments.



The recognition also noted Intermountain's evidence-based approaches and advances with new payment and care delivery models, including a rethinking of primary care. The efforts have resulted in reduced emergency department visits and inpatient admissions.



"The 2021 class of 50 Most Influential Clinician Executives did not shy away from challenges of caring for patient populations during a pandemic. They found inspiration in knocking down hurdles and fighting for top quality care for their patients and staff," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare editor.



The complete ranking list and profiles of the honorees are available at ModernHealthcare.com/50Mostinfluential.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For updates, see IntermountainHealthcare.org/news.