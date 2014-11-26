For More Convenient and Secure Payment Processing, Transparent Merchant Services Now Providing ACH/E-Check Processing

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Transparent Merchant Services (http://www.trytransparent.com) is now offering ACH/E-Check processing as a service for businesses. Electronic Check Processing (ACH) through Transparent gives businesses the opportunity to accept check payments whether online, over the phone, or in person, significantly reducing the costs associated with paper check processing or through a traditional bank. Transparent’s easy-to-use interface and secure online system also provides a secure Customer Vault for saving data and processing recurring payments with little to no hassle.



Cost-Effective and Convenient



The cost of electronic check processing is much cheaper than processing with paper, in some cases greater than 50%. It also eliminates the risks associated with losing the check on the way to the bank or having customer forget to sign the back. Electronic checks also carry an encryption feature that verifies the account number, dollar amount, and requires the use of a digital signature to check against the name of the account.



Here are more of the benefits of accepting ACH as a form of payment:



- Provides an alternative to credit cards

- Offers a lower cost payment than either checks or credit cards

- Quicker turnaround than the standard check.

- Ability to serve customers unable to pay via credit card.



ACH/E-Check Processing through Transparent Merchant Services



Transparent Merchant Services offers solutions that are cost-effective, easy-to-understand, and efficient. “Similar to how we’ve streamlined credit card processing through our unique service, we strive to help businesses with better solutions.” Says Dustin Sparman, Founder of Transparent Merchant Services. “We wanted to provide a service for ACH processing with greater advantages.”



ACH/E-Check Processing from Transparent offers the following benefits at no additional cost:



- Automatic, customizable receipts sent via email

- Access to a virtual terminal from any location with internet access

- Secure storage of customer information in our customer vault

- Real time reporting with daily deposits

- Scheduled batch settlement times

- Easy uploading of batches

- Ability to set up recurring billing accounts

- Batch Settlement Notifications.

- Auto re-presentment on NSF checks.



Transparent’s ACH Pricing



Standard ACH processing can carry heavy monthly and per transaction fees. With Transparent the Transparent ACH program is as simple as follows:



- $19 per month

- $19 per transaction

- No sign up fees

- No cancellation fees

- No contracts



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online, or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of your business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments: only trust and confidence.



