For Our Military Families & Friends - Final Run for the Fallen Maine

Brunswick, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2015 --On Sunday, August 16th, 2015, Run for the Fallen Maine will be holding their 8th and final run to honor our fallen military heroes starting and ending at Brunswick Landing in Brunswick, Maine. The run is a celebration of the lives for the 93 men and 2 women with Maine ties who have given their lives since 09-11-2001. In appreciation of their ultimate sacrifice to our great state and country, we gather on this day in a display of unity to honor them and to thank their families and friends while showing that we promise to NEVER FORGET.



The day's events will begin at the Brunswick Landing in Brunswick starting at 7:00am for same day registration. Opening ceremonies, including prayer, reading of each soldier's name and a song to remember the fallen will take place at 9:20am. The run has been shortened down to a family friendly 5K in efforts to attract more runners. Runners will begin the 5-kilometer run at 10:00am – this years event is a non-timed 5K walk/run for family members and those who want to share in this event. Runners will be led from the starting line on Pegasus Street by the Maine Patriot Riders along a designated route lined with posters representing each Fallen Military Hero in the form of a photo, their home town and a brief bio. Many of the family members and military representatives stand at these markers to encourage the runners along the route.



This year our Run will start and finish on the Brunswick Landing in Brunswick. Our program will include, 5K run/walk, Vintage Warplane & Jet fly-overs, the All Veteran Parachute Team and approx 300 motorcycles driving past a saluting Marine, scholarship awards and much more! Family members and all those that register before August 10th will be treated to a lobster roll traditional Maine family BBQ just across the street from P-3 Park prior to our closing ceremonies. T-Shirts and Lobster Rolls will be given to all of those that register before August 12th.



If you are a runner, Come and run our all new 5K in honor of our fallen heroes. This promises to be a historic event with very special guests and entertainment by some amazing aircraft and parachutists.



If you are a family member of a fallen military hero. We welcome you to come walk or run and share in our common bond and enjoy the day's festivities.



Please visit http://www.runforthefallenmaine.org for more information or to donate.



Our 2015 Promotional Video can be seen on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/sw9CkdDJKfY