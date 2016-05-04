Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --For Sale Marketing, one of South Florida's leading real estate marketing agencies, announced the launch of their newly redesigned website at ForSaleMarketing.com. The new mobile-friendly, responsive website features a clean, minimalist design, informative content, and an intuitive user interface that provides a flawless experience across the full array of smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices. The website demonstrates the best trends in real estate web design, with longer scrolling pages, bold styling, and simplified navigation features that make it easy for visitors to find what they are looking for.



The majority of real estate clients now search online when they are looking for properties and agents, which means that real estate professionals need to create a highly visible online presence if they want to succeed. That can be a challenging task, for a number of reasons. The large real estate directory websites have secured the top positions in many real estate related searches, and Google and the other search engines are constantly updating their search standards. They look for certain features, such as responsive mobile-friendly web designs, fresh, new content, and the latest trending real estate keywords. When real estate websites don't have these features, the search engines assign them to a lower position in search results. This leaves agents and brokers with older website designs at a serious disadvantage.



"The key to establishing the strong online presence that real estate agents need for success begins with a responsive website design," explains Katarina Puckett, the VP of Marketing at For Sale Marketing. "By updating to a responsive website design, applying local SEO, and maintaining other real estate marketing strategies, agents and brokers can gain a competitive edge that will draw clients to them. For Sale Marketing excels at giving realtors that edge, and our new website design helps real estate professionals understand that."



The newly updated website reflects For Sale Marketing's ongoing commitment to helping realtors make the best use of the online marketing strategies that are available to them. Instead of just announcing the marketing services that For Sale offers, the newly expanded website features in-depth, easy to understand explorations of these services so agents can have a clear understanding of what each entails and the results it can accomplish. An extensive library of blogs and online content helps realtors gain a better understanding of critical real estate marketing topics such as agent branding, content marketing, email marketing, social media marketing and more. Lead generation techniques, including Facebook Advertising, PPC strategies, and others are fully explored. The website's enhanced content makes it easy for real estate professionals to select the specific marketing services they need to achieve their marketing goals.



For Sale Marketing has been helping real estate professionals achieve a highly visible online presence and effective marketing strategies for years. The interactive marketing company concentrates solely on real estate industry, providing realtors with their custom responsive website designs and everything else they need for online and offline marketing success including SEO for their website, content marketing or blogging, and promoting their brand and services through social media, email marketing, and PPC advertising.



Their in-depth industry knowledge allows them to offer a full range of marketing strategies and services to help real estate agents and brokerages thrive, from one-on-one tutorials to help independent agents build their brand, to monthly SEO and social marketing packages that handle all of a real estate brokerage's online marketing efforts. For Sale Marketing's new website redesign highlights their commitment to their clients' success.



About For Sale Marketing

For Sale Marketing is a leading Fort Lauderdale interactive marketing firm that provides online marketing strategies for real estate agencies. Their marketing team has extensive experience at creating beautiful, responsive real estate web designs that incorporate specialized real estate features and functionalities such as dynamic lead generation forms, local SEO keywords and copy, a fully integrated IDX solution and more. For Sale Marketing is deeply committed to helping agents and brokers succeed in the competitive real estate market, and offers a full array of marketing services including expertly optimized content creation services, monthly SEO maintenance packages, professional email newsletter creation services, marketing analytics, and more.