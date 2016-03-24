The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --Amazing Spaces, known for its beautifully designed storage properties and specialty moving supplies, has been voted the Best of The Woodlands in Self-Storage for the 6th year in a row. For those who are unfamiliar, the Best of The Woodlands poll is hosted by WoodlandsOnline.com, a popular internet directory and guide for the community located north of Houston.



The users of WoodlandsOnline.com represent the growing community of The Woodlands. Since the contest's inauguration, visitors to the site are asked to vote for their local business favorites in over 80 categories. Community votes must distinguish the value behind Amazing Spaces, as the storage properties have been voted first place since 2010.



"We constantly look for ways to improve the storage experience for our clients," states Scott Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces. "We know people often need storage during the most stressful life events. That's why we put our clients first with secure storage they can trust, amenities they value, and dependable customer service." This commitment to a remarkable storage experience has clearly made a positive impression on the residents of The Woodlands community.



To review all the winners of the Best of The Woodlands contest, please visit the WoodlandsOnline.com.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers offers top of the line storage solutions and specialty moving supplies for Houston area residents. Please visit AmazingSpaces.net or one of Amazing Spaces' four properties in the Houston area to learn about their many amenities. Amazing Spaces is set to open two revolutionary new self-storage properties, one located on FM 2978 in The Woodlands, the other on Holzwarth near the Exxon Campus. Discover the Amazing Difference at Amazing Spaces Storage Centers!



For additional information about Amazing Spaces' services or for upcoming event information, visit www.AmazingSpaces.net.