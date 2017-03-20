For the Seventh Year in a Row, the "Best of the Woodlands" in Self-Storage Category Is Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --Amazing Spaces Storage Centers have some of the most beautiful storage buildings in Houston and throughout the United States. The award-winning properties are designed to provide its users with maximum security and optimal storage environments for household and commercial items. Designed to look more like a ski lodge than a typical storage building, residents of Amazing Spaces' operating communities often mistake the buildings for hotels or home design centers. This innovative concept in self-storage has not gone unnoticed by residents of The Woodlands area, as Amazing Spaces has been voted as the number one and "Best of The Woodlands" in self-storage for the 7th year in a row.



The Best of The Woodlands distinction is a local contest created by WoodlandsOnline.com, a popular internet directory and guide for communities north of Houston. Every year, community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite business in over 80 different categories. The Amazing difference in self-storage must be evident among users of WoodlandsOnline.com, as the storage properties have been voted first place since 2010.



"We're devoted to creating the most remarkable storage experience possible. That means we always try to go above and beyond with our clients, as well as offer a secure solution for anything stored with us," discusses Denise Brucker, manager of the Amazing Spaces property serving The Woodlands. "People walk into our buildings and cannot believe we're a self-storage company. People have event tried to book a room for the night with us because they think we are a hotel," she laughs.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces properties go beyond a beautiful exterior; all spaces are designed to have maximum security features, including individual alarms, limited access gates, 3rd party security monitoring, and digital colored cameras recording 24/7. There are five Amazing Spaces Storage Centers throughout Houston, Spring, and The Woodlands communities. A 6th location, located on Spring Stuebner and Holzwarth will be opening in 2018.



To learn more about Amazing Spaces and reserve a storage space online, please visit http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.