For the Third Year in a Row, Berry Law Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --Berry Law, one of the fastest growing law firms dedicated to representing veterans and active-duty military personnel, is proud to announce it made the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. Impressively, the firm is one of the top 5 fastest growing law firms in the Midwest. Additionally, Berry Law is the 12th fastest growing company in the state of Nebraska.



Berry Law represents individual clients and businesses. Their warrior ethos is instrumental in their zealous advocacy of clients and helps cultivate the same relentless mindset that the firm's leadership team displayed while defending the United States during their military service.



"Our growth comes from our team's commitment to our clients and leadership excellence. Prior to practicing law, much of our team promised to uphold the values of the constitution and defend the United States. We believe in protecting the individual rights of our clients both in and out of the courtroom. The diligence our team displays led us to triple-digit growth the last 3 years. As we grow, we maintain tenacious focus on solving problems and fighting battles for our warrior clients. There is nothing more satisfying than helping our clients prevail in the most important battles of their lives" according to John Berry, CEO of Berry Law.



Berry Law returns to an Inc. 5000 list that collectively generated 237.7 billion in revenue in 2018 and accounted for over 1.2 million jobs. This year Inc. celebrates 40 years since its founding in 1979. The prestigious list began in its earlier days with iconic American companies such as Microsoft, Dell, and Domino's Pizza.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth, but what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."



To view the complete results of The Inc. 5000 list, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000



About Berry Law Firm

Founded in 1965 by legendary attorney John Stevens Berry, Sr, Berry Law has a team of attorneys that have collectively practiced for more than 240 years. Berry Law's attorneys include veterans who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Originally focused on criminal defense work and veterans disability appeals, the firm has expanded to offer a full suite of services ranging from injury law to business law. The veterans appeals practice at Berry Law serves clients in all 50 states, and the trial practice team handles Federal cases nationwide and State cases in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois. To learn more visit https://jsberrylaw.com and http://ptsdlawyers.com