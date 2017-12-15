Ford Agency Offers Homeowners Insurance in Moore Oklahoma City and Seminole Oklahoma Covering Mobile Homes

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --Ford Insurance Agency is one independent insurance agency that offers a homeowners insurance in Moore Oklahoma City and Seminole Oklahoma that not only promises coverage for a fully furnished home, but also for mobile homes, buildings under construction, vacant homes, and rental properties. A home, be it big or small is an asset and needs to be cared for. A home insurance is that net of safety that keeps it guarded when something happens to the same. A natural disaster or human error can bring harm to one's residential property, and the damage can push the homeowner into a financial void. If there is insurance, then things are different. The homeowner has the financial back up to get through the tough time, get all the repairs done on time and get back to their normal life.



Ford Insurance Agency has been doing their bit in this regard. Being an independent insurance agency, they help the homeowners get an insurance policy that fits their need as well as their pocket. All homeowner's policies are not created equal. Every policy has what is referred to as named exclusions (risks that aren't covered), as well as specific coverage limits for a variety of personal items, including artwork, collectibles, jewelry, cash, and many other unique or specialty items. That's not a problem until one suffers a loss and discovers that their policy's specific limits aren't quite high enough. Such untoward situations can be avoided easily with a consultation with the insurance agents working with Ford Insurance Agency.



Apart from homeowners insurance, the insurance agency is also the best choice for life and health insurance and auto insurance in Moore and Oklahoma City Oklahoma.



