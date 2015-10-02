Barkhamsted, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --"Ford Customer Service Division is excited to announce the evolution of the Extended Service Plan (ESP) brand. Effective October 2, 2015, the Ford ESP brand will become Ford Protect Extended Service Plan. This brand evolution will better align our collective businesses under the Go Further and One Ford Plan."



Over the past 50 years, Ford has made extended warranties available to Ford owners under their Ford ESP brand. Ford ESP is a name well recognized by owners of Ford vehicles. It has been the only manufacturer backed coverage offered from the Ford Motor Company. The creation of the Ford Protect brand will better clarify to the consumer the numerous product offerings Ford has brought under one umbrella, so to say, that will help consumers care for and protect their vehicle investment.



Lombard Ford, a provider of Ford ESP, is eager to see this branding change as it better defines the innovative accomplishments and enhancements that Ford Motor Company has become known for with its vehicle protection products. Ford now offers the consumer a complete package of protection through the Ford Protect brand that includes plan coverage for mechanical repairs, scheduled maintenance, tire-wheel-dent-windshield care, road hazard tire protection and SurfaceCare.



