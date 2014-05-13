Ford City USA Kicks off MPG Plus Sales Event

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --Ford City USA in Champaign is offering customers great deals on top-of-the-line vehicles with outstanding fuel efficiency plus a number of other outstanding features through its sales event happening now.



During the “MPG Plus” promotion, the auto dealer’s customers can expect exceptional miles per gallon (MPG) on a wide selection of new Ford vehicles, as well as low financing, affordable pricing and other great features. Featured in the sales event are the 2014 Ford Focus and Ford Fusion.



“With rising gas prices, more and more people across the Champaign area are looking for a vehicle that will serve them well, while helping them save significantly at the pump,” said Dave Warga, general manager of Ford City USA. “We are thrilled to launch this ‘MPG Plus’ sales event, giving our customers both short-term and long-term savings. With competitive financing options and extremely affordable prices, now is a great time to find the right Ford vehicle to fit your needs.”



The 2014 Ford Focus features an impressive 37 MPG highway, available now from Ford City USA for $3,000 cash back, including $1,000 Ford Credit Bonus Cash. The Focus includes a 252-horsepower, 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, along with an ST sport-tuned suspension. It also has advanced handling, due in large part to its innovative Torque Vectoring Control and variable ratio, power-assisted steering.



In addition, the 2014 Ford Fusion boasts 34 MPG highway, along with $2,000 cash back. The vehicle features a slick design with its chrome grill, LED tail lamps and stylish interior. It’s available with a 1.5-liter or 1.6-liter EcoBoost engine, giving customers options as they select the right Fusion model for them.



“The Ford Focus and Fusion are two outstanding vehicles that are truly at the top of their class for combining outstanding fuel efficiency with tremendous style and reliability,” said Warga. “Remember, when it comes to great miles per gallon plus a whole lot more, all roads lead to Ford City USA.”



