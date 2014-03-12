Ford City USA Launches 'Over and Under' Sales Event

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2014 --Throughout March, Ford City USA in Champaign is offering specially reduced pricing and leasing on most models of new Ford cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers.



The “Over and Under” sales event features limited-time special pricing on a variety of 2013 and 2014 Ford vehicles, including the 2013 Ford F-150, America’s best-selling truck, available for $10,000 below the manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP). Customers of Ford City USA may also lease a brand-new 2014 Ford Escape for only $209 per month.



“The ‘Over and Under’ sales event makes March the right time to buy or lease a new Ford vehicle,” said Dave Warga, general manager of Ford City USA. “For a limited time, our customers can drive home in the car, truck, SUV or crossover of their dreams, at dramatically reduced prices. At our store, we offer the widest selection of new and used Fords, making it easy to find the exact vehicle you want at a price that fits your budget.”



Featured in the sales event is the 2013 Ford F-150 pickup, which provides the perfect combination of power and affordability. It comes with a newly redesigned center console featuring crystal-clear LCD information displays, and is available with the new MyFord Touch system, which allows users to control wireless devices and satellite navigation through the use of voice commands. The 2013 F-150 is available with 3.5L and 3.7L V-6, and 5.0L and 6.2L engines, which can generate up to 411 horsepower.



Also included in the “Over and Under” offer is the all-new 2014 Ford Escape, which features the 1.6L EcoBoost I-4 engine that can receive up to 32 miles per gallon. The Escape is built with the environment and fuel efficiency in mind, and features flooring carpet made from 100 percent recycled materials and climate-control gaskets made from recycled tires and soy oil.



“Our team always aims to provide our customers with the widest selection and the best prices they’ll find anywhere,” said Warga. “The ‘Over and Under’ event will only last until the end of the month, so we urge our customers to come in and check out the great deals while they are still here. We have some truly exciting new and used Ford models you just have to see.”



Ford City Champaign is located at 701 W. Marketview Drive in Champaign. To learn more about the auto dealer and the wide selection it provides customers, visit http://www.fordcityusa.com.