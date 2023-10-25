Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2023 --Ford Insurance Agency is proud to serve local farmers through agriculture insurance solutions. Offering farm insurance to Chandler, OK, Choctaw, OK, Meeker, OK, Prague, OK, Shawnee, OK, and the surrounding areas, they understand the unique needs of the local farming community and safeguard agricultural investment with personalized coverage options.



Farm insurance is not a one-size-fits all solution, and can vary greatly spending on each farming operation. According to Ford Insurance Agency, several factors influence the selection of appropriate agribusiness insurance coverage, including:



Geographical Location - Oklahoma farms that are susceptible to specific natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods, or wildfires, require farm insurance that addresses these specific risks.



Environmental Factors - Soil and terrain conditions, local climate, and weather patterns influence agriculture insurance choices and should be considered in coverage decisions.



Farm Size & Scale - Smaller family farms may have different insurance requirements than large commercial operations due to factors like their asset value, income stability, and risk exposure.



Financial Stability & Risk Tolerance - The financial stability of the farm and its willingness to tolerate risks play a crucial role in determining the extent and scope of agribusiness insurance coverage.



Long-Term Farm Goals - Consideration of the farm's long-term objectives, such as expansion or diversification, is important when selecting the right agriculture insurance coverage.



