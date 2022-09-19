Ford Insurance Agency Offers Budget-Friendly Car Insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 --Ford Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency founded in 1963. It caters to both families and businesses in Oklahoma. Through them, people can always invest in affordable plans for business, car, and house insurance in Norman and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



Cars are an essential asset and have to be protected. No matter how cautious one is while driving on the road, one might get into an accident due to a moment's negligence. Car accidents can subsequently result in high repair bills and medical costs. To deal with these expenses, one must have good car insurance coverage in place. A car insurance plan usually covers property, liability, and medical expenses. Having basic bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance is mandated by most states. Bodily injury liability covers the costs of injuries caused to the third party. On the other hand, Property damage liability reimburses third parties for the damage that the car owner may have caused to another vehicle or other property, like a fence or a building.



While specific drivers only opt for minimum liability insurance to save money, doing so can be financially damaging. Owing to the increasing price of modern vehicles, as well as ever-increasing costs of medical care, one may find themselves dealing with high enough expenses for which minimum liability coverage is not enough. If one is found to be liable for lost wages and other punitive damages, the overall financial losses could be catastrophic. This is where Ford Insurance Agency can come as a huge help. They maintain relationships with many top insurance carriers, which allows them to offer comprehensive and budget-friendly plans for car insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma.



Ford Insurance Agency is an insurance agency that caters to the people of Midwest City, Norman, Shawnee, Oklahoma City, Moore, and their nearby areas.