Ford Insurance Agency Offers Cannabis Bonds in Edmond and Midwest City, Oklahoma

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2023 --The cannabis industry faces unique challenges and risks, making it crucial for businesses to have tailored insurance coverage. Ford Insurance Agency understands the importance of safeguarding the most valuable asset of any cultivation business - the crop itself. Whether marijuana or hemp, Ford Insurance Agency works with top-rated insurance carriers to offer risk management solutions for growers at every stage, from seed to sale.



Ford Insurance Agency is proud to provide cannabis bonds in Edmond and Midwest City, Oklahoma. With a commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and risk management solutions, Ford Insurance Agency ensures that cannabis businesses can protect their crops and grow their operations worry-free.



By partnering with Ford Insurance Agency, cannabis businesses can access coverage options, including protection for buildings, equipment, inventory, and commercial properties against covered losses. By obtaining suitable insurance at an affordable cost, enterprises can concentrate on their expansion and triumph, entrusting the management of potential risks to seasoned professionals.



Ford Insurance Agency covers cannabis-related entities, such as hemp farms, hemp growers, marijuana growers, and cannabis farms. Additionally, the agency offers insurance solutions for CBD products and the stores that sell them. Their network of top-rated insurance carriers ensures clients receive comprehensive coverage for their needs.



With an in-depth understanding of the legal marijuana and hemp supply industry, the agency offers smart protection tailored to the unique exposures faced by cannabis businesses. Their coverage extends to living plant material, harvested plant material, and finished stock, ensuring comprehensive protection from various risks such as lightning, theft, fire, explosions, and more.



Ford Insurance Agency also provides additional coverage options, including product liability insurance to protect businesses against unanticipated side effects and business income insurance, which covers net income and operating expenses in case of interruptions due to covered perils.



Call 405-275-3306 for details.



About the Company:



Ford Insurance Agency is a recognized insurance provider specializing in the unique insurance needs of the cannabis industry. With a commitment to personalized service and comprehensive coverage, they help businesses protect their assets and manage risks effectively.