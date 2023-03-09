Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2023 --Cannabis insurance is a growing industry in Edmond and Oklahoma City. This insurance is designed to help protect businesses from the financial risks associated with selling and distributing cannabis products. For those involved in the cannabis or marijuana business, Ford Insurance Agency offers cannabis insurance in Edmond, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City. They provide coverage for product liability, property damage, and other risks associated with the cannabis industry.



As a leading provider of cannabis insurance, Ford Insurance Agency offers competitive rates and comprehensive coverage to ensure businesses are protected from any unexpected losses. Their experience and expertise make them the ideal choice for those looking to secure their investments in the cannabis industry.



The company has earned a reputation for providing reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions for businesses in the cannabis industry. Ford Insurance Agency's commitment to quality and customer service has earned them the trust of many cannabis business owners. Their carriers provide smart protection for businesses of all sizes, ensuring their investments are secure. They can provide crop insurance for plants from seed to sale.



The insurance covers seeds and marijuana plants in the stage of vegetative growth, alongside harvest and post-harvest processes, providing comprehensive coverage. Coverage is also available for equipment, facilities, and personnel associated with cannabis operations. Depending on the policy, it may even include business interruption insurance.



Ford Insurance Agency creates custom policies tailored to the specific needs of cannabis businesses to ensure they have the protection they need. Their goal is to provide comprehensive coverage that is both affordable and reliable. They understand the unique risks of operating in the cannabis industry and strive to provide the best protection. Accordingly, they ensure that their policies are updated regularly to meet the changing needs of the industry.



Suppose a client experiences unanticipated side effects and blames the company. Cannabis insurance can help protect the company from any legal liabilities that may arise, providing peace of mind and financial security. Should a fire or other covered peril interrupt the regular operation of the business, this insurance covers the associated losses. It helps the company get back on its feet as quickly as possible.



About Ford Insurance

Ford Insurance offers business, homeowners, builders, and agriculture insurance coverage to people across Moore, Norman, Midwest City, Shawnee, Oklahoma City, and Surrounding Areas.