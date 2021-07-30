Ford Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Auto Insurance in Oklahoma City and Norman, OK

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2021 --Since 1963, Ford Insurance Agency has provided both personal and business insurance in Moore and Oklahoma City, OK for several decades now. They are an independent insurance agency and work solely for their clients, not any specific insurance carrier.



Risks of car accidents and mishaps are inevitable every time a person takes their vehicle out on a drive. Even if they are an expert driver, there always are chances of getting into an accident due to just a moment of negligence. Even a minor accident can lead to high car repair and medical treatment bills, which might end the car owner in financial turmoil. To avoid such an eventuality, investing in automobile insurance is vital. Moreover, such an insurance plan is required by law in the state of Oklahoma. Auto liability coverage is legally required in 49 of 50 states, including Louisiana.



Ford Insurance Agency is considered among the most reliable companies that offer auto insurance in Oklahoma City and Norman, OK. Being an independent insurance agency, they maintain a good relationship with many top insurance carriers of the country. This allows them to offer their clients quite an expansive range of risk management solutions. The automobile insurance plans provided by Ford Insurance Agency ideally offer coverage for bodily injury liability, uninsured/underinsured liability, as well as property damage. Bodily injury liability coverage is meant to protect against financial liabilities incurred due to injuries caused by an accident for which the policyholder is found to be guilty. Uninsured/underinsured liability coverage, on the other hand, provides bodily injury protection when the policyholder is involved in an accident with someone who doesn't carry insurance or only has the minimum required coverage.



Give Ford Insurance Agency a call at 405-275-3306.



About Ford Insurance Agency

Ford Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. They cater to clients across Shawnee, Oklahoma City, Norman, Midwest City, Moore, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, and surrounding areas.