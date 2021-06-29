Ford Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Plans for House Insurance in Moore and Oklahoma City, OK

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2021 --Ford Insurance Agency is a well-established independent insurance agency. They offer personal and commercial insurance in Oklahoma City and Norman, OK, and have been catering to the locals for several years now.



Having a proper insurance plan in place is essential for all homeowners. No one knows what the future may bring, and investing in insurance is among the best ways to protect valuable assets, such as a house. However, not all home insurance plans are the same. Most policies have specific limitations on certain coverage areas, and these limits can vary quite considerably. Items like jewelry, collectibles, antiques, artwork, cash, and more have coverage limits or 'caps.



Furthermore, specific policies specifically deny coverage for particular items by referring to them as 'named exclusions.' Unfortunately, most policyholders do not realize these limits and exclusions exist until they suffer a loss. To prevent such an eventuality, one should always invest in an insurance plan through a trustworthy company like Ford Insurance Agency. Over the years, they have built a reputation of being the most reliable provider of house insurance in Moore and Oklahoma City, OK.



The agents of this company believe that their clients have a right to know what they are buying and never hides any pertinent facts from them. They frankly tell their clients about the exclusions associated with each insurance plan while also trying to provide them with the most comprehensive coverage possible.



The agents of Ford Insurance Agency discuss diverse aspects of an insurance policy with their clients and carefully determine the elements that fall within policy limits and the items that require additional coverage. They can even recommend additional coverage through endorsements if one owns more jewelry, artwork, or specialty items than their policy covers.



To get in touch with Ford Insurance Agency, give them a call at 405-275-3306.



