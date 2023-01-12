Ford Insurance Agency Offers Custom Small Business Insurance in Oklahoma City and Midwest City, OK

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2023 --Ford Insurance Agency is among Oklahoma's oldest providers of risk management solutions. They offer personal and commercial insurance in Edmond and Henryetta, Oklahoma. This old agency has managed to keep pace with the latest industry trends and technologies. They use industry-specific software and proactive support solutions to provide the required assistance and support to the customers. Ford Insurance Agency is a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency that prioritizes the customers' needs and satisfaction. They try to find the right coverage at the right price for every customer while maintaining a high degree of integrity and professionalism.



Regardless of size, scale, or industry, almost all businesses require a proper insurance plan. Business insurance helps cover costs associated with property damage, liability claims, and more. Without such a policy, business owners would have to pay out-of-pocket for costly damages and legal claims against their company. Depending on the incident, these expenses can add up to several hundred dollars and hence can cause a financially devastating scenario for business owners, especially if they are running a small business. Being an independent agency, Ford Insurance Agency offers affordable coverage plans belonging to some of the nation's leading insurance carriers. This factor makes this agency one of the ideal sources to invest in small business insurance in Oklahoma City and Midwest City, Oklahoma. Ford Insurance Agency can help their clients to explore policy options from multiple leading carriers, and subsequently, invest in the one ideally suited for their needs. The business insurance coverage options offered by them include General/Professional Liability, Worker's Compensation, and more.



For more information on Ford Insurance Agency's small business insurance plans, please give them a call at 405-275-3306



About Ford Insurance

Ford Insurance offers business, homeowners, builders, and agriculture insurance coverage to people across Moore, Norman, Midwest City, Shawnee, Oklahoma City, and Surrounding Areas.