Ford Insurance Agency Offers High Value Home Insurance in Edmond and Norman, Oklahoma

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2022 --A standard home insurance policy may not be sufficient for an exquisite property with a high value. High-value homes have a high preset value based on rebuilding, contents, antiques, art, and jewelry costs.



Consider a home with six or more bedrooms, a mansion with acres of land, or a property with extremely rare antique art items. Ordinary home insurance will not pay for the damage caused to such a property or a burglary/theft that occurs in such property. To fix it, Ford Insurance Agency brings in high-value home insurance, which provides customized solutions and comprehensive coverage for the residential contents and structure.



Simply put, high-value home insurance in Edmond and Norman, Oklahoma, provides a level of coverage that is rarely found in ordinary home insurance plans. Unlike standard home insurance, a high-value home insurance policy offers additional coverage for valuable things in addition to the construction of the home.



Ford Insurance Agency equips the policyholders with a home emergency cover that provides immediate assistance in an unexpected household emergency.



With Ford Insurance Agency, one can access insurance experts and quick customer service. They are right up there to help clients understand the nitty-gritty of the insurance.



Ford Insurance Agency provides guaranteed replacement of the dwelling on the home up to $5 million with the HO5 insurance. Like the rest of the country, the prices of homes in Oklahoma City are growing at a rate of 10% each year and are expected to continue to go up. While this provides a great return on one's current property, it may cause some issues in terms of repairs and replacing assets. The market replacement or restoration value is used to determine the cost of repairs. This translates to high expenses in a high-value market.



As for a complete roof replacement, this might be one of the more expensive options. An HO5 policy, on the other hand, can cover a total roof replacement. One may save tens of thousands of dollars just by doing this.



