Ford Insurance Agency Offers Premium Small Business Insurance in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma

Ford Insurance Agency is one of the most popular providers of car and cheap home insurance in Norman and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They even offer commercial insurance plans. Regardless of the industry they operate under; all small businesses have to protect their employees and assets. This can be done through small business insurance plans. Such policies can include varied types of coverage options that are designed to protect employees, assets, income, and the intellectual property of a business. General liability, business income, and commercial property insurance are a few examples of coverage options that fall under small business insurance.



Accidents may occur at a business premise, no matter how stringent safety protocols are followed. A business may end up in some serious hot water legally and financially if they do not have proper insurance coverage in place. For instance, an employee gets hurt due to business equipment, or a customer slip and falls inside a store. Their injuries must be covered by workers' compensation or general liability policy, respectively. Otherwise, a business has to pay for the expenses involved out-of-pocket. Risks, moreover, are not limited to physical injuries. For example, a business may use specific images taken from the web for their in-store signage, only to be hit with a copyright lawsuit for using photographs without the expressed permission of the company behind the pictures. There is a wide range of other potential unfortunate scenarios related to a business that may take place.



To steer clear of them, one needs to invest in a proper business insurance plan.



Ford Insurance Agency is one of the most dependable providers of small business insurance in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma. They have a vast network of top-rated commercial insurance providers, which allows them to address the specific risks faced by their clients and offer tailored insurance solutions.



