Ford Insurance Agency Provides Tailored Business Insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma

Established in 1963, Ford Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency that caters to both families and businesses of Oklahoma. One can invest in premium plans for business, building, and auto insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma. No matter the budget of a person, they can surely acquire comprehensive and affordable insurance coverage from Ford Insurance Agency.



Regardless of its size and scale, all businesses need to have a proper risk management plan that helps them cover the costs associated with property damage and liability claims. Without an appropriate insurance plan, business owners may have to pay out-of-pocket for costly damages and legal claims against their company. Depending on the incident, doing so can be a financially devastating situation for business owners. Liability insurance is especially crucial for all commercial organizations as it covers the costs of liability claims made against their business. For example, if a customer were to trip and injure himself on the business property, he could bring a lawsuit against the company. Business liability insurance can help cover the costs of that claim.



Ford Insurance Agency is one of the most dependable companies to offer business insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma. Unlike any captive agency that is limited to one insurance provider, this company works with a network of insurance carriers. Ford Insurance Agency offers multiple coverage options. Their agents can search through their network, compare rates for the coverage needed by their clients and subsequently identify the plans best suited for them. The Commercial Insurance coverage options offered by Ford Insurance Agency include general/professional liability, worker's compensation, church insurance, bonds, errors & omissions, builder's risk, preparation with dealer licensing, garage liability, and more.



Give Ford Insurance Agency a call at 405-275-3306 to better understand the insurance solutions offered by them.



About Ford Insurance Agency

is an insurance agency that caters to the people of Norman, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Moore, and their nearby areas.