Ford Insurance Agency Specializes in Home Insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma

Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2024 --A home is a sanctuary, whether it's a grand mansion or a cozy trailer. It's more than just bricks and mortar; it's laughter, dreams, and memories in the making. It's where someone unwinds after a long day, seeking comfort and safety. Hence, it is essential to return the favor and protect it with the right insurance.



Home insurance in Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma goes beyond just bricks and mortar; it safeguards one's peace of mind. It's a financial shield protecting one's big or small castle against life's unexpected blows. Comprehensive coverage can ensure strong protection, whether it's a storm wreaking havoc, a fire causing damage, or theft.



It covers repairs, replacements, and even temporary living expenses, ensuring one's haven remains a haven. It doesn't stop there. Liability protection shields one from legal costs if someone gets hurt on their property. So, while unforeseen events may come, the proper homeowner's insurance ensures clients weather them confidently, knowing their sanctuary is secure.



That's where Ford Insurance Agency comes in. They empower residents across Oklahoma and Louisiana with peace of mind through comprehensive homeowners insurance. They ensure that one's cherished space and prized possessions are shielded from life's unexpected bumps and bruises. So, rest easy knowing the haven is well-guarded, leaving one free to focus on creating more beautiful memories there.



Not all policies are created equal; coverage often comes with limitations and exclusions, particularly for valuables like jewelry or artwork. Shockingly, many discover these limitations only after facing a loss. At Ford Insurance Agency, they believe in transparency and informed decisions. They ensure clients understand the coverage of their policies, leaving no room for surprises at claim time.



By talking through belongings, they can pinpoint valuable items exceeding one's policy's limits or falling under exclusions. Whether one has a treasure trove of art or a sparkling jewelry collection, they'll work with clients to create a custom solution. Through special add-ons like endorsements, riders, or floaters, they can ensure all one's precious possessions are adequately protected, giving one peace of mind and a haven that is truly secure.



Call 405-275-3306 for details.



