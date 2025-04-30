McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2025 --Foreclosed properties in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and surrounding areas are often left in less-than-ideal condition. When a property is foreclosed on, it's common for personal belongings, trash, and debris to be left behind, requiring professional cleanup before any further action can be taken. At T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia, we not only handle the removal of these items but also address any biohazards that may be present. Every foreclosure property is evaluated first to determine the extent of cleaning required. From there, our team formulates a detailed plan, which includes junk removal and biohazard cleaning. Contact us today to learn more about our foreclosure property cleanout services.



Our Foreclosure Property Cleanout Process



Property owners often have questions about the steps involved in a foreclosure cleanout. We follow a simple and efficient 5-step process, starting with a phone call or form submission on our website. Once we make contact, we visit the property for a thorough evaluation to determine the scope of the cleanup. Based on this assessment, we develop a comprehensive plan to restore the property to a habitable condition.



While the planning is important, execution is everything. With years of experience, we ensure that foreclosed properties are cleaned effectively so property owners can quickly move forward with renting or selling. Once the job is complete, we offer clients the option to see the results in person or receive before-and-after photos that demonstrate the transformation.



Handling More Than Just Junk Removal



When a property is foreclosed, the tenants may not leave on the best of terms, which means there could be more than just discarded personal items or trash left behind. Biohazardous situations, such as animal or human waste, decaying food, or mold, can create a hazardous environment. At T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia, we are specially trained to handle these biohazards safely. We also offer odor mitigation services to ensure the property is fully restored to a livable condition.



Foreclosed properties in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and surrounding areas often don't have owners who are trained or experienced in managing these types of cleanouts. At T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia, we have worked with various clients—realtors, banks, and property managers—to help them bring foreclosed properties back to a condition where they can be rented or sold. If you have a foreclosed property in need of a professional cleanout, make the call to our team for a quick and thorough cleanup.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by retired police veteran Matt Lovasz. After his law enforcement career, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard remediation industry, gaining over a decade of experience. He has also appeared on multiple episodes of Hoarders on A&E. When you choose T.A.C.T., you can trust that you're working with a compassionate, trained, and reliable team that understands the sensitive nature of these situations. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.