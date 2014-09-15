Foreign Trade Show Arrives to Las Vegas Targeting US $20 Million in Deals

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2014 --VFX Mega Show Americas will host 800 exhibitors and 30 thousands participants



Between December 9 and 11, 2014 the city of Las Vegas will receive the VFX Mega Show Americas (http://www.vfxmegashow.com). The trade show for the Americas importers and exporters from various countries who wish to strengthen the image of their companies and services.



The event will attract about 30,000 attendees. Most of them from Latin American countries like Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Argentina, amongst just some of the emerging markets targeted by 800 exhibitors, who are predominantly Americans, Canadians and Asians.



The purpose of the meeting is to consolidate the VFX Mega Show Americas among major American international trade fairs, in addition to connecting people, products and services, expanding networking and creating new business opportunities.



The fair will be multi sectorial: Gifts, Toys, Apparel, Consumer Goods, Closeout, Housewares, Sport goods, Textiles, Furniture, Jewelry, Accessories and much more.



"US$ 2 million will be invested to perform the Americas VFX Mega Show and more than US$550 000 in marketing at the national and international levels," explains Valeria Nickerson, Executive Director of the company.



The meeting of executives from different continents in a global cultural country like the United States facilitates negotiation between major eastern and western companies. Businesspersons interested in visiting the VFX Mega Show Americas can register for free at http://www.vfxmegashow.com . For registration at the day of the event, there is a charge of $ 30. Presentation of your company credentials will be required.



VFX MEGA SHOW AMERICAS



December 9 and 10, 2014, from 9 am to 6 pm

December 11, from 9 am to 4 pm



Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention - Las Vegas Blvd, 3.950, Las Vegas - NV 89119



The Mega Show Americas trade show enables business opportunities worldwide, it draws approximately 30,000 attendees, hosting buyers from over 10 Countries.