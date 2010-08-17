Foreign Translations, Inc. Announces Award of GSA Five-Year Contract Extension

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2010 -- Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com), leader in document translation, website localization, and International SEO, announces the successful extension of its contract with the General Services Administration (GSA) as an authorized vendor of translation services for the Federal Government.



The 5-year contract renewal for multilingual translation and interpreting services extends through May 2015. Foreign Translations, Inc. was first awarded a GSA schedule contract in May 2005. Foreign Translations, Inc. has provided services to several government agencies including: transcription work for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Department of Treasury; multilingual translation and brochure design for the Peace Corps; and translation services for the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FDIC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Department of Commerce.



According to Foreign Translations, Inc.’s CEO Ken Zwerdling, “this GSA contract allows us to support all the different branches of government, including continuing support for the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan.”



About Foreign Translations, Inc.

Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com), is a 12-year old global translation services firm specializing in foreign language translation, interpreting and website translation headquartered in Greenville, SC. The company offers translation services for a wide range of projects: from technical manuals, legal contracts and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, software, policy and procedure handbooks, and newsletters. With thousands of native translators located across the world, the company frequently translates documents ranging from 1,000 words to over several million words in all the major languages. In addition, it provides interpreters for depositions, trials, and conferences. Foreign Translations, Inc. also offers a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services and International Search Engine Optimization.

