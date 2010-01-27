Foreign Translations, Inc. Completes Dari Translation of Safety Manual for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2010 -- In December, after eight weeks of effectively managing teams working in three different countries around the world, Foreign Translations, Inc. - http://www.foreigntranslations.com - , successfully completed the Dari translation of a safety manual for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on behalf of the Afghanistan Engineering District (AED). The project was awarded to Foreign Translations, Inc, through its General Services Administration “GSA” schedule with the federal government



The AED, a division of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, works to provide stability and security in Afghanistan through reconstruction and infrastructure development. As part of its efforts to stabilize Afghanistan, the AED employs thousands of Afghans and has created initiatives to ensure the majority of its contracts are awarded to Afghan nationals and firms. Focusing its efforts on increasing security and positively impacting the economy, the AED has completed a variety of different projects from facilities for Afghan soldiers and police, to water management studies and road construction.



The Dari translation of the safety manual presented Foreign Translations, Inc. with unique challenges and opportunities. With the AED contact and the Dari translators all located in Afghanistan, Foreign Translations, Inc. worked odd hours and often conducted early morning conference calls in order to accommodate the time zone differences. To provide an accurate technical translation, Foreign Translations, Inc. ensured that Dari was the native language of the translators assigned to the project, and that their areas of expertise coincided with those specified by the AED. Despite the logistical challenges presented by managing teams in different countries and time zones around the world, Foreign Translations, Inc., through its well-established quality process in place, completed and delivered the safety manual translation in less time than the three months originally estimated for the project’s completion. Foreign Translations, Inc. was honored to participate in a project to assure the safety of those working to establish a safer, more secure Afghanistan.



