Foreign Translations, Inc. Extends Its Global Brand Into France

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2009 -- This week Foreign Translations, Inc. unveils its new French language website (http://www.foreigntranslations.fr). The Company has created this new website specifically to offer French translation services for companies throughout Europe. As English slowly becomes less common as the primary business language of the Internet, Foreign Translations, Inc. is keenly aware of consumer interest in conducting business in the native language. In response to this ever increasing demand, Foreign Translations, Inc. is launching this French website on the heels of its Spanish language (http://www.espanol.foreigntranslations.com) website.



Website Adapted For French Culture



This newly designed website provides a richer, more informative experience for the French community which is proud of its French language and culture and places great value in the French translation of content into its native language. With research indicating that French is the sixth most popular language on-line and the most widely used in Europe, Foreign Translations, Inc. decided that creating a French language website would allow the French speaking community an easy and verifiable way of connecting with this highly qualified company that assists in international communications and global ventures into new markets. Like its English counterpart, the French website delivers an array of helpful resources. Through the new French language website, Foreign Translations, Inc.’s French clients are given information on its quality assurance and guarantees, the ability to request quotes, and information about its translators, processes, and pricing.



Focus is on Targeting French Companies in Europe



As with all of Foreign Translations, Inc.’s ventures, the company completed its due diligence in analyzing the French culture and adapting its French website – http://www.foreigntranslations.fr, to include services and procedures that complement this target market, research and application of culturally appropriate color schemes as well as Multilingual Search Engine Optimization strategies. According to CEO, Ken Zwerdling, “The roll out of our French language website provides us direct access to French businesses in France, Germany, Spain and Italy as well as the French speaking population located in other regions around the world. French companies now have a more cost effective means of acquiring English to French and French to English Translations. It is another step in the process to expand the Foreign Translations brand worldwide.”



The continuing development of the Foreign Translations, Inc. multilingual website network is part of the company’s strategy to remain at the cutting edge of the highest quality translation services offered to its valued clients.



About Foreign Translations, Inc.

Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com) is an 11- year old foreign language translation, interpreting and website translation firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. We offer French translation services for a wide range of projects: from technical manuals, legal contracts and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, medical journals, software, policy and procedure handbooks, and newsletters. With thousands of native translators located across the globe, we frequently translate documents ranging from 1,000 words to over several million words in all the major languages. In addition, we provide interpreters for depositions, trials, and conferences. We also offer a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services and website translations in any format and of any size. The company holds a General Services Administration Contract ("GSA") with the Federal Government.

