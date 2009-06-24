Foreign Translations, Inc. Launches Spanish Language Version of Website

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2009 -- Foreign Translations, Inc. has announced the launch of its new Spanish website, http://espanol.foreigntranslations.com . The new layout is specifically targeting Spanish speakers who have a need for translation services. The website will facilitate Foreign Translations, Inc.’s desire to reach the Hispanic market in the United States, Mexico, South America and other Spanish speaking countries of the world. Foreign Translations, Inc. values its multilingual customer base and appreciates the fact that they would like to conduct business in their own native language. This website works to accommodate them.



With the Hispanic population growing to 42 million in the United States, Foreign Translations, Inc. http://espanol.foreigntranslations.com believed that it was the right moment to provide those who are not native English speakers the opportunity to navigate its website as easily as those that do speak English. Visitors to the website will be able to read about Foreign Translations, Inc. quality assurance and guarantees, request quotes, and read about its translators, and processes and pricing. As with every project completed by Foreign Translations, Inc., it makes certain that it surpasses the standard requisite. With this, Foreign Translations, Inc. ensured that all of its company material, from brochures to proposals, is translated into Spanish. As a result, its Hispanic clients are guaranteed to receive all company information in their native language. They will also have a native Spanish speaker available by phone if they need to speak with a live person. According to CEO, Ken Zwerdling, “We have developed a business model where the entire customer experience (keyword search, website, colors, navigation, checkout, company brochures, proposals and even customer service) is in the native language of the requestor.” Zwerdling says, “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the entire Hispanic population of the world.”



When creating the new website, http://espanol.foreigntranslations.com , Foreign Translations, Inc. determined to develop a new and unique site, rather then just translate its current English website. A great amount of time was devoted to researching preferences in the Spanish market, and customizing it for the Hispanic market. Everything from the color schemes to the images were selected based on how well the Hispanic market would receive them and connect with the company. Other key features of the new site are the ease of navigation so that visitors can quickly download the web pages, and the research behind identifying a hosting provider that would ensure fast connectivity. Foreign Translations, Inc. also extensively researched cutting edge Search Engine Optimization and Multilingual Search Engine Optimization techniques and practices to ascertain that the Spanish language website will be identified by the global Spanish search engines, including research regarding commonly misspelled Spanish words. According to Internet Marketing Director Daryl Woods, “The success of the website starts with the research and paying attention to every little detail. Researching, developing, and implementing the rules of persuasive architecture, copywriting and calls to action combined with search engine marketing and optimization, give our website the groundwork for success.”



About Foreign Translations, Inc.

Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com) is an 11- year old foreign language translation, interpreting and website translation firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. We offer translation services for a wide range of projects: from technical manuals, legal contracts and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, medical journals, software, policy and procedure handbooks, and newsletters. With more than 1,500 native translators located in over 30 countries, we frequently translate documents ranging from 1,000 words to over several million words in all the major languages of the world. In addition, we provide interpreters for depositions, trials, and conferences. We also offer a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services in any format and of any size. The company holds General Services Administration Contract ("GSA") with the Federal Government.

